Michigan football loses backup linebacker to transfer portal

Now that spring ball is over and the transfer portal remains open for just another day (or so), we’re seeing the last hurrah of players who are choosing to try their hands elsewhere. And apparently, Michigan football isn’t immune to that.

Michigan has already lost a few surprising names — expected starting cornerback DJ Waller transferred to Kentucky, early enrollee linebacker Jeremiah Beasley and sophomore offensive lineman Amir Herring both entered the portal but have yet to commit anywhere — but hardly anyone worth panicking over at this juncture. But, the linebacker depth is thinning out with yet another transfer from the position.

Big things were expected in the future from former four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman from Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep. Bridgeman had been mentioned as someone who was starting to connect the dots as a sophomore, but he apparently is on his way out, having entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Michigan linebacker Semaj Bridgeman has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. The former four-star prospect did not play in 2023 as a true freshman. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/5zQYj9m9nb — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 29, 2024

Bridgeman did not register any stats or snaps (according to PFF) and will have the full complement of four years available at his next school of choice. With him and Beasley gone, the Wolverines will have to look to recruit the position more heavily down the road — or attack the transfer portal, as it has the past two years bringing in Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire