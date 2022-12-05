Michigan football loses another tight end to the NCAA transfer portal

One loss is a surprise, the other is not.

The big surprise on Monday is that Erick All is leaving the program, appearing to have entered the NCAA transfer portal. But another tight end is departing Ann Arbor, as well.

Second-year tight end Louis Hansen, a former four-star from Massachusetts, has been little-used, not getting the playing time he expected when arriving in Ann Arbor. He was passed over by walk-on Max Bredeson and freshman Colston Loveland, and when Jim Harbaugh has spoken about the depth at the position, Hansen was never mentioned.

On Monday, Hansen announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Thank you Wolverine Nation pic.twitter.com/Lu4QzBq1zo — Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) December 5, 2022

As noted, Hansen will have three years of eligibility remaining.

