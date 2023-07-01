Michigan football loses out on 4-star CB Jameer Grimsley

Some recruits are quite transparent in terms of what they’re going to do, or at least where they stand in the process. Others are complete enigmas.

2024 Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star cornerback Jameer Grimsley is the latter.

Really, no one had a beat on what Grimsley was going to do. He was down to three schools — Michigan football, Florida, and Alabama. Yet, he had no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions indicating where he’d end up. Not until just before he was set to make his announcement, which was set for July 1.

On Saturday, Grimsley finally made his choice known, committing to the Crimson Tide.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jameer Grimsley tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’3 185 CB from Tampa, FL chose the Crimson Tide over Florida and Michigan “They know how to bring out my full potential & are always competing for the Natty.”https://t.co/oV3gO4ISdX pic.twitter.com/TqG43YCDht — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

With Grimsley off the board, the Wolverines will especially have to hope that Aaron Scott will choose to come to Ann Arbor over Ohio State.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire