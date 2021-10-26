Michigan football loses 2022 wide receiver commitment

As this class tends to go, one step forward, one step back.

The Michigan football 2022 class has tended to add recruitments about as fast as it’s lost them, and the trend continues. The Wolverines have added and lost players such as DT Alex VanSumeren, S Myles Rowser, and DT Davonte Miles — all three are in-state players.

The maize and blue lost yet another in-state player on Tuesday, as 2022 Harper Woods (Mich.) three-star wide receiver Tay’shawn Trent, who stands at 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, announced that he is reopening his recruitment. With Trent out of the picture, Michigan has but two in-state pledges at the moment in five-star cornerback Will Johnson and three-star linebacker Aaron Alexander.

With Trent out of the fold, Michigan is back down to 17 commitments in 2022.

