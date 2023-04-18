Michigan football locks in official visit for top 100 2024 edge rusher

The Wolverines are hoping to get something of a package deal with a duo at an elite high school program in the DMV.

The maize and blue have long been after four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, but he has a high-profile teammate, Darien Mayo, at Olney (Maryland) Good Counsel that Michigan football would love to have rushing the edge ahead of him. On3 is the highest on Mayo, listing him as the No. 88 prospect overall nationally, the ninth-best edge rusher and the second-best player from the state of Maryland (On3 has Chiles as the fourth-best, while 247Sports has him as the first).

Mayo announced four official visit locations for the month of June. The final visit will be to see the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Top-100 prospect Darien Mayo has locked in four official visits this summer ✈️ More from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/YN4YNk4l5k pic.twitter.com/gxt0bygjDo — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 17, 2023

Of course, seeing other powerhouses such as Clemson, USC and Ohio State before them could pose a problem for the Wolverines, but having the last say in a string of visits could set Michigan up nicely.

Mayo is listed at 6-foot-7, 247-pounds and has no 247Sports crystal ball predictions. Michigan has no edge rushers or defensive ends pledged in the 2024 class.

More!

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire