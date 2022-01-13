Michigan football lineman transfer destination revealed

According to Jim Harbaugh this past offseason, nobody had as good of a camp as left tackle Chuck Filiaga. However, that didn’t necessarily translate into much more playing time than what he was already seeing.

While he started the year platooning with Trevor Keegan, Keegan ultimately ended up being the starter at the position. Thus, as he looked to continue his career, seeking a sixth year, the Aledo (Tex.) native sought other options to finish his college career.

And it turns out he’s staying in-conference.

According to Ryan Burns, Filiaga has committed to P.J. Fleck and Minnesota, where he’ll look to play along a generally dominant offensive front and exhaust his intercollegiate eligibility.

I can confirm the #Gophers have received a commitment from Michigan OL transfer Chuck Filiaga. The former top-100 recruit started games for the Wolverines in 20' and 21'. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining, and will be on campus here soon. https://t.co/u4YN1AYTDT pic.twitter.com/lv5P0xGU4J — Ryan Burns (@RyanBurnsMN) January 12, 2022

Filiaga isn’t the only former Wolverine to head to Minneapolis. Former cornerback Benjamin St-Juste played two years for Fleck and ultimately ended up being drafted by Washington.

List