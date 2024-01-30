Advertisement

Michigan football lineman enters transfer portal

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read

Sherrone Moore is losing his first player since being named the head coach on Saturday, and while it’s not a starter (or even a rotational player) it was one on scholarship who had once been thought quite highly of.

Reece Atteberry came to Ann Arbor in 2020 as a promising offensive lineman, thought at one point to be the center of the future. However, the Aurora (Colo.) Eaglecrest interior lineman was moved to guard before ultimately making an offseason switch last year to defensive line. He got some snaps in garbage time but never really cracked the rotation.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Atteberry has entered the transfer portal and will search for an opportunity elsewhere.

Atteberry played 122 snaps in 2023, mostly on special teams. He redshirted in 2022 and will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

As a recruit, Atteberry was a three-star, ranked No. 438 in the country according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire