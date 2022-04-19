Michigan football lineman to enter NCAA transfer portal

Unfortunately, attrition is a part of college football — especially when you aren’t a part of the rotation. But those players who get to practice against high-level Power Five competition every week certainly are the better for it.

One name we hadn’t heard much about in his time in Ann Arbor is Jack Stewart, who joined the Wolverines as part of a vaunted 2019 offensive line class. Hailing from New Canaan (Conn.), Stewart didn’t crack the lineup like some of his compatriots — Karsen Barnhart, Trevor Keegan, and Trente Jones — did. Stewart was moved to the defensive line, but he didn’t see action there, either. According to PFF Premium Stats, Stewart never logged a single snap for Michigan football.

On Tuesday, he tweeted what appears to be a departure letter, noting that he had a great time in Ann Arbor, but that he will be moving on.

I’ve had a great experience playing both OL and DL at the University of Michigan. Thank you for everything Ann Arbor. I’m very excited to see where this new journey takes me. — Jack Stewart (@jackstewartnc74) April 19, 2022

With the COVID year and a redshirt year also under his belt, Stewart still has three full years of eligibility remaining, despite having been with the program for three years to this point.

