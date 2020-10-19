Michigan football linebacker Charles Thomas leaving the team

Charles Thomas, a sophomore linebacker, is leaving the Michigan football team.

Thomas' bio has been removed from the athletic department's website and he is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a university spokesman.

As of 11:30 a.m., his name has not been entered into the NCAA's database, according to a source.

The former three-star recruit, who played at three high schools, joined the program last season. He appeared in two games and played 17 snaps — all on special teams.

Thomas is the third scholarship player to leave Michigan since July. Freshmen Aaron Lewis and Osman Savage, two members of the 2020 signing class, previously entered the NCAA transfer portal. Lewis resurfaced at Rutgers while Savage has yet to enroll at another school.

