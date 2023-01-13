Michigan football LG Trevor Keegan makes NFL draft decision

When it comes to players deciding whether they’re going to stay in Ann Arbor for another year of eligibility or head to the NFL, Michigan football has had mixed results.

Most have decided to test the NFL waters — Gemon Green, Mazi Smith, DJ Turner, Mike Morris and others — have all announced they are departing the program. Star running back Blake Corum bucked the trend and chose to stay a Wolverine for another year.

With a few players still with a decision to make, Michigan football got a big shot in the arm on Thursday night, with starting left guard Trevor Keegan announcing he’s returning to Ann Arbor for his senior season.

With Keegan back, that means that the Wolverines need now to only find replacements for Ryan Hayes and Olu Oluwatimi, while right guard (Zak Zinter has yet to announce a decision) is still up in the air. Michigan brought in three offensive linemen via the NCAA transfer portal this offseason with Arizona State standout LaDarius Henderson, and Stanford’s Drake Nugent and Myles Hinton all joining the program.

Keegan was a standout the past two years, but he missed several games due to a neck injury. He had slimmed down from a year ago, noting he’s felt like he’s able to move better at his newfound weight.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire