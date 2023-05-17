Michigan football legend Bo's Schembechler's son added to Jim Harbaugh's staff

It appears a Schembechler is back on the Michigan football staff.

Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, son of legendary coach Bo Schembechler, announced on social media Wednesday morning he has joined Jim Harbaugh's program as the assistant director of football recruiting, according to his Twitter bio.

Schembechler was previously a graduate assistant in Ann Arbor in 1993; Harbaugh played for his father at U-M from 1983-86. Defensive line coach Mike Elston is listed as U-M football's recruiting coordinator.

I'm beyond honored to return home to @UMichFootball ! #GoBlue always and forever! — Shemy Schembechler (@ShemyScout) May 17, 2023

"I'm beyond honored to return home to @UMichFootball ! #GoBlue always and forever!" his post read.

A team spokesman confirmed the move on Wednesday afternoon. Schembechler has been listed on the athletic department's website under the football team's directory for multiple weeks, but as an "administrative specialist."

Schembechler spent years in the NFL serving as a scout, most recently for the Las Vegas Raiders since 2019. Prior to that he worked for the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and spent more than a decade with Washington's organization.

His father, Bo, is the winningest coach in Michigan history, having led U-M from 1969-89, winning 13 Big Ten championships and earning 10 Rose Bowl trips. He never had a single losing season and is perhaps the most famous figure affiliated with the university, but has since been posthumously scrutinized for alleged involvement in covering up decades of abuse on his players by team doctor Robert Anderson.

Two years ago, Bo's son from his first wife, Matt, said Anderson abused him at the age of 10. Shemy, his wife Megan, and Bo's second wife, Cathy, issued a statement in defense of the late coach.

"It is telling to us that Bo never spoke to any of us about inappropriate behavior by Dr. Anderson," the three said in a statement in June 2021. "To the contrary, in our steadfast opinion, Bo was not aware of such conduct and assumed that any procedures were medically appropriate. As he demonstrated at many points in his career and to us as a family, Bo had a clear and compelling sense of right and wrong: he would not have tolerated misconduct, especially toward any of his players, family members, coaches or to anyone associated with the University of Michigan’s football program.

"If Bo had known of inappropriate conduct, we are certain that he would have stopped it immediately, reported it, and had Dr. Anderson removed from the University."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bo Schembechler's son is back on staff with Michigan football