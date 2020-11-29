Michigan football: What we learned vs. Penn State, what to watch vs. Maryland

Free Press sports writer Orion Sang reveals what he learned in Michigan football's 27-17 loss to Penn State, and looks ahead to the Wolverines' game against Maryland on Saturday:

3 things we learned

Rutgers' win did not cure ails: No one expected Michigan's triple overtime win against the Scarlet Knights last week to magically turn around the Wolverines' season. But Michigan had an opportunity to build off it — somewhat crucial for a young and inexperienced team that could use confidence. Instead, the Wolverines looked flat and struggled in the same ways that we saw during their three-game losing streak. And now, it looks like they'll end the regular season with a thud.

Quarterback uncertainty continues: Cade McNamara earned the starting job after completing 75% of his passes last week and accounting for five total touchdowns, and looked like he could solidify Michigan's quarterback position for at least the rest of this season. But McNamara was injured early against Penn State, struggled to throw the ball the rest of the game and was eventually pulled in the fourth quarter as his right shoulder tightened up, according to coach Jim Harbaugh. Now, his status is unknown. Quarterback Joe Milton could be hurt, too, according to ESPN's TV broadcast, and Michigan didn't call plays like it trusted Milton (the former starter) to throw the ball downfield. The Wolverines are entering their third week of the ongoing quarterback debate, and instead of the competition being decided by who plays better during practice and games, it could be decided by who is healthiest.

Michigan Wolverines QB Cade McNamara looks to throw a second-half pass against Penn State at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor.

Questions about Harbaugh only multiply: ESPN's TV broadcast noted the uncertainty surrounding Harbaugh's future, as he has only one year remaining on his contract. That will only become a more popular topic as Michigan approaches the end of the regular season — and the beginning of the early signing period on Dec. 16. The Wolverines have not sustained any hits to their 2021 recruiting class yet. But it's fair to wonder what the 2021 class could look like if there is still a lack of clarity regarding Harbaugh's contract and a potential extension.

Next up

Matchup: Michigan (2-4) vs. Maryland (2-2).

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: BTN; WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: TBA.

Know the foe: Maryland

The Terrapins are one of a handful of Big Ten teams to miss time due to COVID-related issues, as they returned from a two-game hiatus and lost to Indiana, 27-11, on Saturday. It'll be worth monitoring what effect the COVID outbreak has on Maryland going forward, as it was without several key players. Will those same players be out against Michigan? If so, the Wolverines could have a personnel advantage — although Michigan has also been depleted by injuries this season on offense and defense.

The player to watch on Maryland is quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who transferred from Alabama. Under the tutorship of former Crimson Tide assistant Mike Locksley, Tua's younger brother has begun making a name for himself. In his first two games, Tagovailoa threw for 676 yards and six touchdowns, completing over 70% of his passes. He has struggled since, completing 14 of 25 passes for 98 yards and three interceptions against Northwestern, and 17 of 36 passes for 241 yards and three picks against the Hoosiers. Michigan's defense is among the worst in the Big Ten, especially vs. the pass, so Tagovailoa could have a career day. A lot will depend on if he has his usual supporting cast — or if Maryland will be handicapped by absences once again.

3 things to watch

Who will play for Maryland? The list of missing players against Indiana was staggering. On offense, the Terrapins were without offensive linemen Johnny Jordan and Marcus Minor, receivers Rakim Jarrett (a former five-star recruit) and Jeshaun Jones and top running back Jake Funk. On defense, defensive backs Nick Cross and Tarheeb Still and linebackers Ayinde Eley and Fa'Najae Gotay were missing. Maryland isn't deep enough to sustain such a blow to its depth chart.

Which quarterback will start for Michigan? Yes, another week of asking this question. McNamara played well enough against Rutgers to win this job, but he completed just 8-of-20 passes for 69 yards after sustaining his right shoulder injury. Will he recover in time for next week, and if he doesn't, does an injured McNamara give Michigan its best shot at victory? Meanwhile, the announcers mentioned that Milton seems to be hurt, too, and he hadn't played well before losing his starting job (although it's worth mentioning again that he didn't, and still doesn't, deserve all the blame for Michigan's ineffectiveness on offense). Who knows what Michigan will do at quarterback? There are just three scholarship players on the roster, and the third is a true freshman who was widely regarded as a project type of player. Either way, Dan Villari should prepare himself, because with how this season has gone for the Wolverines, he could very well find himself in a game.

Another slow start? The Wolverines have started every game flat this season. Saturday, they allowed a Penn State team that had yet to score on its opening possession to march down the field for a ten-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game. Michigan has now allowed the opening touchdown in all six games this season. Even with their backs against the wall, the Wolverines haven't looked ready to play since the season opener, when they quickly rebounded from an early deficit to dominate Minnesota. Will Michigan finally get out to a quick start in this week's game? Or will it fall behind early again and spend the rest of the game trying to dig out of the hole?

