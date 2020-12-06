Michigan football: What we learned during week off, what to watch vs. Ohio State

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

Free Press sports writer Orion Sang looks ahead to Michigan football's game against Ohio State on Saturday:

3 things we learned

Michigan dealing with outbreak: Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Wolverines canceled the weekend's game against Maryland, and several sources told the Free Press that there is pessimism surrounding the team's ability to play at Ohio State on Saturday. At least a dozen members of the football program tested positive this week; meanwhile, the athletic department's weekly case update stated that 14 student-athletes (from all sports) and one staffer tested positive this week.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at Michigan Stadium, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won, 56-27.
[ Here's the problem with giving Jim Harbaugh an extension at Michigan football ]

The Wolverines want to play: Athletic director Warde Manuel said, in a video released by the athletic department, that Michigan wants to play against the Buckeyes. Manuel pushed back hard against Kirk Herbstreit's theory that the Wolverines will "wave the white flag" and skip the Ohio State game, calling it a "statement from a fool." In order to play, though, Michigan must pass several guidelines. The Wolverines cannot play if their positive test rate is over 5% and the Ann Arbor population's positivity rate is over 7.5%. Also, the game could be canceled if certain position groups have been hit by the virus or contact tracing, rather than positive tests, force players into quarantine.

[ Why Ohio State football deserves Big Ten championship spot ]

Ohio State looks fine? The Buckeyes are dealing with an outbreak of their own and had to cancel their Nov. 28 game against Illinois. Ohio State recovered enough to play Michigan State on Saturday — but the Buckeyes were without 23 players and several coaches, including head coach Ryan Day and former U-M assistant Greg Mattison. It didn't matter against the Spartans, as Ohio State won, 52-12.

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan (2-4) at No. 4 Ohio State (5-0).

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

TV/radio: Fox; WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: No line.

Know the foe: Ohio State

The Buckeyes are one of the most talented teams in the nation (again) and are very much in the College Football Playoff picture — at least for now. Ohio State sita at No. 4 in last week's CFP rankings; according to current Big Ten rules, OSU must play six games to be eligible for the conference championship game. If they cannot play Michigan and the rules are unchanged, the Buckeyes would miss the Big Ten title game — but they could still make the CFP final four without an appearance in Indy, as they did in 2016. Still, a five-game resume could lead the committee to drop them for the small sample size.

If the two rivals do play ... expect a bloodbath. Ohio State just dismantled Michigan State by 40 points despite missing key contributors on both sides of the ball. The Buckeyes are just better and deeper than anyone else in the Big Ten. Star quarterback Justin Fields has completed 78.1% of his passes and is averaging 10.3 yards per attempt; he has thrown 15 touchdowns against just three interceptions and sports a 196.1 quarterback rating. Fields is an elite passer — and he can hurt teams with his legs, too. His two favorite targets, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, are averaging over 100 receiving yards per game and have caught five touchdowns apiece. This is as bad a matchup as Michigan could ask for.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs against Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons (34) during the first half at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
What to watch

Will this game even happen? Ohio State looks like it has gotten through the worst of its outbreak and should be able to play; while it was missing 23 players, it looks like most of those absences were due to contact tracing protocols, rather than positive tests that would require 21-day quarantines. Michigan, though, seems to expect the game to be canceled. There has been no word from the Wolverines since Wednesday, when Manuel released a short video. The earliest Michigan can return to practice is Monday, so there should be some sort of update then.

If it does ... who will play QB?: In the Wolverines' Nov. 28 game against Penn State, starter Cade McNamara left due to a right shoulder injury. His status is uncertain. The television broadcast, meanwhile, also mentioned that backup Joe Milton (formerly the starter) was dealing with an injury. If both McNamara and Milton are still hurt, that would leave Michigan with one scholarship quarterback: True freshman Dan Villari, a late addition to the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is tackled by Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
[ Jim Harbaugh's best-case Michigan football scenario? Not playing Ohio State ]

Will there be news about Jim Harbaugh this week?: The early signing period begins Dec. 16, and yet Michigan is still quiet about any potential contract extension for Harbaugh, who has one year left on his deal. The program is shrouded in uncertainty until Harbaugh's contract situation is resolved. Either way, the clock is ticking: The longer this drags out, the harder it will be for Harbaugh and Michigan to recruit.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football: What we learned, what to watch vs. Ohio State

