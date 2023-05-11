Michigan football leading for 4-star edge prospect out of Maryland

Michigan football is as hot as any team in the country right now when it comes to the 2024 recruiting. Not only does the Wolverines have the top-ranked team in the nation, but Michigan landed five prospects in April and one in May so far.

The Wolverines have recently received Crystal Ball predictions by 247Sports to land linebackers Jeremiah Beasley, Aaron Chiles, and Cole Sullivan.

Go ahead and add another prospect that Michigan is leading for.

On Wednesday, Steve Lorenz from 247Sports, put a Crystal Ball in for the Wolverines to land four-star edge target Dominic Nichols.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound prospect hails from Ijamsville (Maryland) Oakdale. He is a four-star prospect according to the Composite ranking. Nichols is the 423rd-ranked recruit in the 2024 class and the 31st-ranked edge prospect. He is set to take an official visit to Michigan on June 9.

Nichol’s offer sheet is stellar with teams like Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State, Wisconsin, and others offering him.

When you look at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan leads the race for Nichols with a 66.8% chance to land him. Penn State is second with 28.2%.

The Wolverines do not have edge prospects currently comitted to them for the 2024 class.

More!

Michigan football offers elite 2025 RB from a familiar high school in Georgia Michigan football offers elite 2024 CB in heart of SEC country One of Michigan football's top 2024 CB targets from Ohio sets official visit Michigan football offers 4-star 2025 WR from Texas

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire