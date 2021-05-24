Michigan football LB reveals transfer destination

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
It’s been a long time since we’ve heard from now-former Michigan football linebacker Jordan Anthony.

The IMG Academy standout came onto the scene in 2019, as he spelled injured middle linebacker Josh Ross in the Week 2 matchup against Army. It appeared that he was en route to potentially stealing the position away and running with it. However, with Cam McGrone’s emergence in the very next game, at Wisconsin, the former four-star never got that opportunity.

On Dec. 4, 2019, Anthony entered the NCAA transfer portal, but he never picked a destination, perhaps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, a year and a half later, Anthony is ready to resume his college career. He announced on Twitter that he’s committing to Troy, where he’ll have three more years of eligibility.

With Anthony’s commitment, now all of the eligible linebackers departing the program are off the board. Along with Anthony, Ben VanSumeren, William Mohan, Adam Shibley and Adam Fakih all transferred out, with Mohan landing at Tennessee, VanSumeren at Michigan State, Shibley at Notre Dame and Fakih at Notre Dame.

List

Everyone Michigan football added/subtracted via transfer this offseason

