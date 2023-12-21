Michigan football LB Junior Colson not worried about NFL future, casts, former coaches

The moment was rather ironic.

Michigan football linebacker Junior Colson stood with his hands in his pockets, back flush against the wall inside Schembechler Hall earlier this week and described how much healthier he felt than at the same time last season.

Colson played 727 snaps a season ago. In just one fewer game this year, he has taken only 543 total snaps — a decrease of more than 25%.

It's thanks in large part to Nebraska transfer linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said has helped elevate the play of both Colson and sixth-year senior Michael Barrett.

But what the junior second-team All Big Ten linebacker conveniently left out when he detailed his new-found health: both of his hands are still in casts after suffering various injuries throughout the season.

Even still, Colson said there's no question he will be on the field with No. 1 Michigan (13-0) when it takes on No. 4 Alabama (12-1) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 as a part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“I think they’re still going to be in the cast for the game,” he said. “They’re still in the cast now. I’ll be fine though ... you’re never 100 percent unless it’s summertime. I feel great. I think our whole defense — our whole team — feels great right now heading into this game.

"We’re excited. Everything else is secondary.”

Colson played the Ohio State game and the Big Ten championship game with casts on his hands and Minter pointed out it has not seemed to slow him down. The Wolverines linebacker had 11 tackles including one for loss against the Buckeyes and then another eight tackles with two pass breakups in against Iowa.

Colson finished the season as the team's leading tackler (79), despite playing fewer snaps and needing to rehab from an offseason foot surgery.

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson talks with reporters about the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

That selfless attitude helped earned him the Lott IMPACT Trophy award, given annually to the college football player who makes the greatest impact on and off the field.

“The thing I love about Junior is his willingness to sacrifice; his willingness to lay it all on the line for his teammates, Michigan, for this program,” Minter said Tuesday. “The guys have seen the stuff that he’s dealt with this year.

“He’s really athletic, really big, really fast — and still stayed as a really sure tackler. So, I’m excited to see him go out there and have a chance to play against these guys.”

All of this comes despite off-the-field adversity, too. Colson's position coach, Chris Partridge was fired in November. According to his personnel file obtained by the Free Press, Michigan determined Partridge "failed to abide by the University directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan Football Program or others and as a result has determined that you have failed to satisfactorily perform your duties."

Rick Minter, father of the defensive coordinator, was immediately tabbed to take over coaching the linebackers.

“It was difficult,” Colson said of the whole fiasco. “I’ve built such a bond with (Partridge) so losing him halfway through the season was hard. I know what he’d want me to do, just keep playing ball at the end of the day, so that’s what I’ve been doing. Coach (Rick) Minter has coached so long, he knows so much about football, he’s a great guy to have in there, he’s a great guy to learn from. We’re always learning, always growing.”

Alabama announced earlier this week it had hired Colson's former position coach, George Helow, to its staff. Though it's not a total surprise given Helow began his career as an intern under Saban in 2012, it did peak Colson's curiosity.

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, left, and defensive back Mike Sainristil, right, speak during the 12th Mitch Albom Radiothon at Somerset Mall in Troy on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

“Just different. It’s like, huh, they might be a little scared. You never know,” Colson smiled. “He’s got a job, I’m happy for him. I’ll probably say, ‘what’s up’ after the game.”

If Michigan wins the Rose Bowl, it will play the Sugar Bowl winner between Washington and Texas in the national championship in Houston on Jan. 8. But will it be the final game Colson plays in the maize and blue?

“It’s always up in the air,” Colson said. “Right now, I’m focused on playing good football here and having fun at Michigan. It’s great to be at Michigan.”

Another running back hits the transfer portal

For the second time this month, a Michigan running back has announced he will enter the transfer portal.

Southfield A&T graduate Leon Franklin made his decision public on social media on Wednesday, thanking his teammates and coaches for his time in Ann Arbor, but said he will seek other options for his two remaining years of eligibility.

"I've had a chance to be around the most supportive environment out there with this team," Franklin's post read. "I've also been blessed to earn a degree from one of the best schools in the nation. I would also like to (thank) God and my family for supporting me all these years making it able for me (to) accomplish these goals many do not.

Michigan running back Leon Franklin celebrates U-M's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

"Again thank you to Coach (Jim) Harbaugh (for) my time spent here."

Franklin ran 11 times for 33 yards this season and got his first (and only) career touchdown against Minnesota. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound back ran 25 times for 73 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards across his three-year career.

On Dec. 11, running back CJ Stokes became the first Wolverine to announce he would enter the portal, though he made his intentions clear that he planned to stick with U-M through bowl season before any decisions.

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who get the bulk of the playing time at running back, may both be headed to the NFL draft. Expect U-M to address this with a transfer portal addition of its own.

