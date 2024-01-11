Michigan football LB Junior Colson makes NFL draft decisio

Now that the 2023 college football season is in the books and Michigan football has won the national championship, many Wolverines have decisions to make. And some are coming in quickly.

Senior guard Zak Zinter announced his decision on Thursday, and other seniors are expected to follow instead of returning for fifth years, but what of the junior class?

One such player is junior linebacker Junior Colson, one of the stars on the Michigan defense. With another year of eligibility remaining in Ann Arbor, Colson could return, but has apparently made the decision to enter the 2024 NFL draft, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Michigan star linebacker Junior Colson is leaving school early for the NFL Draft, he told ESPN. Colson is a 6-foot-3, 247-pound linebacker who is Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 3 linebacker and Field Yates’ No. 2 linebacker. pic.twitter.com/Jxw9CawloC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 11, 2024

Colson was a warrior for Michigan football this season, playing with two broken hands wrapped in casts for much of the year.

As Michigan’s leading tackler with 95, Colson has a good shot at being an early draft pick. With Michael Barrett leaving, as well, the Wolverines will likely rely on sophomore Ernest Hausmann and incoming transfer Jaishawn Barham to replenish the linebacker position.

