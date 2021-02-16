A former walk-on linebacker who earned a scholarship is the lasted Michigan football player to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Adam Shibley is seeking to finish his college career elsewhere and is planning to enroll at another university as a graduate student.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Shibley wasn't recruited by the Wolverines, but he managed to work his way up the depth chart and earned a start in the team's finale against Penn State this past season.

Michigan linebacker Adam Shibley tries to tackle Penn State running back Keyvone Lee during the second half of Michigan's 27-17 loss at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

After being awarded a scholarship last spring, Shibley was elevated from a special teams contributor to a regular reserve on a defense depleted by injuries and COVID-19-related opt outs. As the Wolverines slogged to a 2-4 record, Shibley played 174 snaps. After Cameron McGrone suffered a knee injury in the early stages of the Wolverines' triple-overtime victory over Rutgers in November, Shibley thrust into the action. He was on the field for 63 plays in that game and 67 more the following week against the Nittany Lions.

But now he will try to start anew at another program. Shibley becomes the ninth scholarship player to enter the transfer marketplace since September.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football LB Adam Shibley, a former walk-on, to transfer