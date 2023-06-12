Michigan football launches ‘M-Power’ to help players harness NIL and more

Michigan football has long utilized a recruiting pitch under Jim Harbaugh which has espoused making a 40-year decision over a four-year one. Well, now the Wolverines have a new initiative that helps bring that closer to reality.

In conjunction with NIL, which has changed the college football landscape, Michigan football has announced a new program called ‘M-Power,’ which helps student-athletes harness the power that name, image, and likeness and entrepreneurship have.

Via the official release:

The University of Michigan football program announced Monday (June 12) the formation of M Power, a Brand for Life program, designed to assist the next generation of Wolverine football players as they navigate internships, mentorships, entrepreneurship and NIL (name, image and likeness). M Power – Brand for Life is a new venture created to assist student-athletes as they develop personal brands, build and navigate business ventures and pursue opportunities through Name, Image and Likeness. The program is designed to further Michigan Football’s mission by expanding the tools, resources and experiences required to help players flourish throughout their life. The program will be partnering with its greater supporters in a series of exclusive gatherings in Chicago, Grand Rapids, Los Angeles, New York, Ann Arbor and Washington (D.C.), to share insights on the 2023 football season and discuss the launch of this player development program.

Michigan made an announcement via a video online, which featured Jim Harbaugh speaking on harnessing the university’s resources, as well as running back Blake Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy discussing the importance of looking beyond football when it comes to setting up their lives.

Introducing 𝐌 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, a Brand for Life program designed to assist Wolverine football players through internships, mentorships, and entrepreneurship opportunities.#GoBlue | https://t.co/44v4YazAiM pic.twitter.com/jQSsEtUvsb — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 12, 2023

Given Michigan’s seriousness about education — further highlighted with clips from the various trips at home and abroad — this initiative should further accelerate the Wolverines’ ability to sell the program to recruits.

