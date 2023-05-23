Michigan football lands in the top five for four-star safety

Michigan football is garnering a ton of interest from big recruits all around the country. The Wolverines recently got the news they would be hosting the top-ranked running back in the 2024 cycle in June, among others coming to Ann Arbor in June for official visits.

On Tuesday, Michigan got more news that it made the top five for four-star safety, Jordon Johnson-Rubell when he took to Twitter to announce his top five. TCU, Texas, USC, and Ohio State are the other four teams to land in Johnson-Rubell’s final five.

The 5-foot-10 safety plays his high school football at Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy.

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Johnson-Rubell is the 118th-ranked recruit in the 2024 cycle, the ninth-ranked safety, and the 17th-ranked prospect in Florida.

As things stand now, it appears the Longhorns have the inside track at landing Johnson-Rubell. Texas has one Crystal Ball prediction which favors it on 247Sports. Also on On3, Texas has a 90.8% chance to land his services according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Here is Andrew Ivins’ scouting report on Johnson-Rubell on 247Sports:

A versatile defensive back that made key plays at key moments as a junior for IMG Academy, like his pick six against St. Frances Academy. Has been deployed primarily as a safety at the national powerhouse, but has some experience working at cornerback and has shown that he can be rather effective as a slot defender. Measured just under 5-foot-10, 165 pounds in Spring of 2022. Might be on the smaller side, but plays bigger than the numbers suggest as he’s physical in the hole and comfortable carrying out tasks near the line of scrimmage. Looser hips allow him to mirror pass catchers of all different sizes while foot speed (clocked a laser-timed 4.6 in the 40-yard as an underclassman) helps him close gaps and get from hash to hash. Does a nice job of locating the football on deeper shots and will fight his way to the catch point on shorter routes. Should be viewed as a multi-year starter type of talent that can be utilized in a number of different ways. Will likely need some time before he’s ready to go on Saturdays, but range and instincts could lead to early playing time, especially if body keeps maturing.

