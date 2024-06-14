Michigan football lands top-100 safety Kainoa Winston, top player in Washington D.C.

If "slow and steady wins the race" really does hold true, then the Michigan football program is trending in exactly the right direction.

Though the Wolverines landed just their seventh high school recruit in the 2025 class — only the third directly committed to new head coach Sherrone Moore — it comes in the form of four-star safety prospect Kainoa Winston out of Washington Gonzaga High School.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back is the No. 88 rated player in America for the class of 2025 according to 247Sports Composite rankings; he also comes in as the country's No. 9 safety and the top player from the city of Washington, one of the nation's top athletic hot beds.

RAINER SABIN: Quinten Johnson's injury led him back to Michigan — and could get him to the NFL

Winston committed to defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the Wolverines over the likes of Oregon, North Carolina and Penn State, where his cousin, Kevin Winston, is a defensive back.

[ MUST LISTEN: Make "Carlos and Shawn" your go-to Detroit sports podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ]

"Quick to locate the football and is not afraid to jump a route," writes 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Irvins. "Has proven to be a rather spirited tackler in run support and seems to frequently be seeking out contact. Agile and fluid enough in the lower half to man-up with wide receivers and tight ends, but hasn’t been asked to press a ton on Friday nights.

"Based on what he has put on tape thus far, should be viewed as a potential defensive playmaker for a Power Five program that could play over the top, in the box, or even in the slot. Likely to add plenty of value on special teams units at the program of his choice.”

Though seen as potentially undersized for the Power Five level, Winston more than makes up for any concern with elite speed.

As a sophomore, he qualified for New Balance National Indoor meet in the 60-yard dash (6.90 seconds) and as a junior set the Gonzaga school record in the 200-meter dash (21.58) and was a part of his school's 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams, which also set school records.

U-M now has seven commits for 2025, five of whom are rated in the top 250 in the nation: DL Nathaniel Marshall (No. 41, Oak Park, Illinois), Winston (No. 88), QB Carter Smith (No. 161, Fort Myers (Florida) Bishop Verot), DL Jaylen Williams (No. 236, Palatine, Illinois) and OL Avery Gach (No. 247, Birmingham Groves).

Contact Tony Garcia: apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football recruiting: 2025 safety Kainoa Winston commits