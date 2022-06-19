Michigan football lands three-star TE commit Deakon Tonielli from Illinois for 2023 class

It didn't take long for three-star tight end Deakon Tonielli to make up his mind.

Tonielli took an official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend, and by Sunday afternoon he committed to Michigan football. His verbal pledge gives the Wolverines seven commitments in the 2023 class and bumped the group's ranking to 35th nationally and 10th in the Big Ten.

A native of Oswego, Illinois, Tonielli is rated the No. 430 overall prospect and the No. 22 tight end in 247 Sports' composite rankings. He has great size for the position at 6 feet 6 and 215 pounds as new tight ends coach Grant Newsome continues Michigan's pattern of pursuing tall, athletic prospects capable of stretching the field.

The tight ends in last year's class measured 6-5 (Colston Loveland) and 6-6 (Marlin Klein) when assistant coach Jay Harbaugh oversaw the position.

Tonielli chose the Wolverines over scholarship offers from Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others. He took an unofficial visit to Tennessee earlier this month and made his only other official visit to Illinois two weeks ago.

Tonielli caught 25 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands three-star TE commit Deakon Tonielli for 2023