Michigan football lands three-star lineman Kaden Strayhorn for class of 2025

A few hours after drawing in a four-star running back for the class of 2025, Michigan football picked up a commit to go in front of him, as three-star interior offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn announced his pledge to the Wolverines via social media on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m coming home! #GoBlue,” Strayhorn posted on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday.

Strayhorn, the son of former Michigan State standout (and current radio analyst) Jason Strayhorn, spent last season at Novi Detroit Catholic Central and is set to spend the 2024 season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — along with four-star commit Donovan Johnson, who pledged to the Wolverines earlier Sunday.

Detroit Catholic Central Kaden Strayhorn (75) runs off the field during the first half of the Prep Kickoff Classic against Chippewa Valley at Tom Adams Field in Detroit, Thursday, August 26, 2021.

HEADED TO ANN ARBOR: Michigan football adds four-star RB Donovan Johnson from Florida for class of 2025

Strayhorn checks in at 6 feet 3 and 295 pounds and is rated as the No. 28 interior offensive lineman in the nation, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, as well as the No. 58 player overall in the state of Florida.

Strayhorn chose the Wolverines over offers from a host of SEC and Big Ten schools, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Texas. He is the second offensive lineman to commit to U-M, following Birmingham Groves tackle Avery Gach in early May. Strayhorn’s commitment brings Michigan’s class of 2025 to 10 players, with four four-stars; 247 Sports had U-M’s class ranked 33rd prior to Strayhorn’s commitment.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Kaden Strayhorn, 3-star offensive lineman, commits to Michigan football