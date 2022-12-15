Michigan football lands three-star DL commit Roderick Pierce from Illinois for 2023

Two days after Michigan football lost a defensive lineman to the transfer portal, the Wolverines picked up a potential replacement for 2023 as three-star recruit Roderick Pierce picked U-M on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Pierce is rated as the No. 549 commit nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings, as well as the 59th best defensive lineman and the ninth-best player in the state of Illinois. Pierce starred this season for Brother Rice High School in Oak Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He was previously committed to Wisconsin, but reopened his recruitment at the end of November.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh smiles after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michigan won, 43-22. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

DEPARTING:Defensive lineman George Rooks enters transfer portal

ALSO DEPARTING:Former Michigan football captain Erick All transferring to Iowa, joining Cade McNamara

He had offers from 22 schools, including 14 other Power Five schools, with Michigan State, Illinois and Texas also pursuing him. Pierce’s choice of the Wolverines is especially painful for the home-state Illini, who just hosted a visit from Pierce on Friday, a few days before losing defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to Purdue's head-coaching opening.

The decision by Pierce could pay dividends in the future for U-M; his younger brother Christian is a highly rated linebacker in the class of 2025. Michigan reportedly offered the younger Pierce this month.

As for the class of 2023, Pierce's commitment gives the Wolverines 13 three-stars to go with six four-stars. Michigan's class ranks 20th nationally and third in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports. The three-day early signing period opens on Dec. 21.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands three-star Illinois DL Roderick Pierce for '23