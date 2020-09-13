Michigan football lands three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap in 2021 class

Michigan football has its first running back in the 2021 recruiting class.

Three-star prospect Tavierre Dunlap committed to the Wolverines on Saturday night, announcing his decision via Twitter.

Dunlap, who attends Del Valle High in Del Valle, Texas, is ranked No. 374 overall, the No. 22 running back and the No. 56 recruit in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Dunlap also reported offers from Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and USC, among others.

As a junior in 2019, he rushed 111 times for 1,163 yards and 19 touchdowns and had 20 receptions for 203 yards and three scores. As a sophomore, he had 189 carries for 1,449 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Full list: Michigan football and basketball recruits (with highlight videos) ]

At one of Nike's 'The Opening' regionals in March of 2019, Dunlap ran an electronically-timed 40-yard dash of 4.63 seconds and posted a 4.49 second shuttle.

"Good size for a back with frame to play in the 220 neighborhood," wrote 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks. "Terrific north-south hole puncher with requisite long speed to hit the home run. Run finisher who uses size and top-end speed to his advantage. Dangerous if he gets loose at the second level.

"Gears down at times when changing directions. Can improve short-area lateral fluidity to maximize elusiveness. Not the type to string moves together in the open field. Power Five running back at his best getting north-south or in one-cut situations with juice to hit the long ball. Projects to the high-major level with multi-year starter potential and ceiling beyond college."

More recruiting: 4-star LB Tyler Martin commits to 2022 class

Dunlap is the 21st commitment in Michigan's 2021 class, which ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State. He is the first running back prospect to choose the Wolverines this cycle after U-M signed one running back each in the 2019 (Zach Charbonnet) and 2020 (Blake Corum) classes. Michigan is still after West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards, considered a top-40 recruit nationally.

[ Top U-M target copes with Gov. Whitmer's mask mandate: 'I'd be gassed' ]

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap commits to Michigan football