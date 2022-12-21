Michigan football lands second top-200 commit of signing day in four-star DB Jyaire Hill

Michigan football's 2023 recruiting class didn't quite parallel its recent success for much of the cycle.

Despite back-to-back Big Ten championship seasons, with a 25-2 record and two wins over Ohio State, U-M's class was rated No. 20 in the nation going into Wednesday. Solid, but not reflective of the current state of the program.

The Wolverines put some of those finishing touches on the class in a big way, securing a commitment from Jyaire Hill, a four-star defensive back from Kankakee, Illinois, which he announced on social media Wednesday.

THE FINISHING TOUCHES: Michigan football's 2023 recruiting class: What to like about each player

The Morton defense converges on Kankakee's Jyaire Hill in the first half of their Class 5A state football semifinal Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Kankakee. Morton fell to the Kays 41-14.

Hill is rated the No. 195 overall prospect in the country, No. 24 among cornerbacks and No. 2 in the state of Illinois. He is Michigan's fourth top-200 recruit in the cycle and the second to commit on the day, following in the footsteps of four-star wide receiver Karmello English.

Hill, who has plus size for a defensive back standing 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, had Florida, Missouri, Illinois, Purdue and Kentucky among his finalists. He's run a 10.87 100-yard dash, a testament to his straight-line speed.

In the past two weeks the Wolverines have added seven transfers, five of whom were rated by 247Sports as top 50 transfers in the country as well as two four-stars and two three stars. Michigan's class is now just outside the top 15 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (No. 5 overall) and Penn State (No. 13 overall).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands commit from four-star DB Jyaire Hill