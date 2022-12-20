Michigan football lands a quarterback from the transfer portal

Michigan football continues diving into the transfer portal and grabbing players to come to Ann Arbor.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Wolverines received a commitment from a former Indiana Hoosier.

Jack Tuttle — a former four-star recruit in the 2018 class — announced on Twitter that he would continue his college football career at Michigan.

Tuttle is the No. 109 ranked player in the transfer portal. He started his career at Utah before transferring to Indiana back in 2019. Tuttle played four seasons in Bloomington before ultimately deciding to finish his career in Ann Arbor.

In his four years at Indiana, Tuttle has completed 104-of-182 attempts (57.1%) for 901 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions thrown.

Michigan recently lost backup Alan Bowman to the transfer portal, so the Wolverines are getting some valuable experience back in the locker room with the addition of Tuttle.

This marks Michigan’s sixth transfer commitment in this cycle. The Wolverines currently have the No. 1 transfer class coming in.

