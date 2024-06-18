Michigan football lands QB recruit Brady Hart, a top-100 prospect in 2026

Around the Michigan football program, it's never too soon to lock in someone who could be the potential quarterback of the future.

Brady Hart is the latest to join the Wolverines' QB room, announcing his commitment Monday for Michigan's recruiting class of 2026.

There is still a pending quarterback competition to determine the starter in 2024, not to mention the Wolverines have a four-star true freshman entering the fold (Jadyn Davis) and a four-star rising high school senior committed (Carter Smith). Yet U-M coaches received welcomed news when Hart's decision became official.

Hart, who stands 6 feet 4 and 180 pounds as a four-star prospect, is rated the No. 7 quarterback in his class and No. 92 overall player in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings and committed to the Wolverines on Monday afternoon.

Brady Hart of Cocoa passes over Hunter Zirkle of Booker in the FHSAA football Class 2S state semifinal Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hart, of Cocoa, Florida, pledged to U-M offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell over a host of other elite schools including Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and all three major home-state schools in Florida, Florida State and Miami.

According to his recruiting profile, Hart led Cocoa High School to a 14-1 record and a Florida 2S state championship in his first year as a starter as a sophomore. He completed 288 of 437 passes (65.9%) for 3,759 yards to go with 41 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Brady Hart of Cocoa is pursued by Titusville’s Dwight Jenkins during their District 12-2S football game Friday, October 13, 2023.

Hart marks the first Wolverines' commit in the rising high school junior class, while U-M currently has just eight players committed in the class of 2025. New head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have picked up steam lately, landing three commits since June 10: four-star DL Jaylen Williams (Palatine, Illinois), four-star S Kainoa Winston (Washington D.C.) and most recently, three-star RB Jasper Parker (Marrero, Louisiana.)

As for Hart, he comes from an athletic family: His father, Alex, was a former pitcher at Florida (1999-2022) who was taken in the fifth round of the 2002 MLB draft by Pittsburgh Pirates.

