Michigan football lands QB Carter Smith for 2025 recruiting class

The Michigan football program has found itself in the headlines for all sorts of reasons these days, however that hasn’t slowed down its push on the recruiting trail.

Carter Smith, a four-star Class of 2025 quarterback from Fort Myers (Bishop Verot High School) committed to the Wolverines Tuesday morning. Smith is rated No. 213 among all players and No. 14 among quarterbacks in his class according to 247Sports composite rankings and held more than 20 Division I offers. He chose U-M over schools like Florida State, Florida, Miami, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Carter Smith committed to Michigan on Nov. 14, 2023.

SABIN: Jim Harbaugh drama has overshadowed his undefeated Michigan football team

Smith, who stands 6-foot-3, 180 pounds The dual-threat quarterback — who’s in his third year as a starting quarterback — has thrown for 6,495 yards, 69 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and added nearly 1,900 rushing yards and another 41 touchdowns.

“The coaching staff and the people in the football building sold it,” Smith told 247sports. “The academics and the environment at the game were definitely a big bonus!

This season he completed 114-of-184 passes (62.0% completions) for 1,840 yards, 25 touchdowns and one interception and added another 76 rushes for 605 yards and 16 touchdowns, according to reports.

JIM HARBAUGH: Why Michigan football should now be considered America's team

Smith was a former baseball standout before he more recently shifted his focus to the gridiron. In fact, ’Perfect Game’, a high school baseball recruiting website, lasted Smith as the No. 1 shortstop in the nation as a 14-year-old.

Smith is the third commit in the Class of 2025, he joins fellow Florida native in four-star defensive back Chris Ewald (Chaminade-Madonna Prep) and Bobby Kanka, a four-star linebacker from Howell.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football recruiting: QB Carter Smith joins 2025 class