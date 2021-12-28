Michigan football lands one of the nation's top centers via transfer portal

Michigan football's positive momentum continued Monday when it added one of the nation's top offensive linemen via the NCAA transfer portal.

Olusegun "Victor" Oluwatimi, who spent the last four seasons at Virginia, announced on his Twitter account he committed to Wolverines in advance of the 2022 season.

This year, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Oluwatimi was one of three finalists for the Rimington Award, which is given to the country's best center. He started the last 32 games with the Cavaliers and distinguished himself as a skilled run blocker. Pro Football Focus rated him the second-best at that discipline among all players at his position.

Because Oluwatimi will have his undergraduate degree in hand when he arrives in Ann Arbor, he fits the profile of a transfer Michigan has typically sought since the portal's inception in October 2018. All five scholarship players who have joined the Wolverines from other programs after entering the transfer enrolled at the university with a blank academic slate after receiving their diplomas elsewhere.

Oluwatimi should be a suitable replacement for Andrew Vastardis, who has been a fixture at center the last two seasons and is scheduled to leave Michigan when he finishes his sixth year in the near future.

Oluwatimi will be among 24 newcomers after Michigan signed the ninth-best class in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

