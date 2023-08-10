Michigan football defensive passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale drew on his Kentucky connections as the Wolverines landed another three-star commit for 2024: cornerback Jeremiah Lowe, who announced his decision at Frederick Douglass High in Lexington, Kentucky, on Thursday afternoon.

Lowe, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound corner, is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 9 player in Kentucky, as well as as the No. 96 corner nationally and the No. 1,089 player in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. Lowe was a defensive star as early as his sophomore season (2021), posting four interceptions (including a touchdown return, 32 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack.

In addition to the offer from Michigan, Lowe had Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Missouri and West Virginia. Lowe visited Ann Arbor most recently for the Big House BBQ on July 29.

Before arriving at Michigan, Clinkscale was the defensive backs coach at Kentucky from 2016-20.

Tyler Snell of South Warren and Frederick Douglass' Jeremiah Lowe go for the ball in the endzone early in the first half in the 5A championship game.

Lowe is the second CB commit for the class of 2024 for Michigan, following Jo’Ziah Edmond’s flip from Purdue to U-M on Aug. 2. His addition to the class leaves the Wolverines at No. 6 in 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and second in the Big Ten (behind Ohio State). Michigan has 19 four-star commits and nine three-stars, but is still waiting on its first five-star of the class.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands Kentucky three-star CB Jeremiah Lowe for 2024