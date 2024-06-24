Michigan football lands Jacob Washington, 4-star WR in class of 2025

The Michigan football recruiting train is on a roll, its latest stop, Marrero, Louisiana.

That's where the Wolverines picked up Jacob Washington, the four-star Class of 2025 wide receiver from Archbishop Shaw who committed to U-M on Monday afternoon after he took an official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend.

"👀...........#GoBlue," he posted on X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.

The pass catcher now marks three commitments in a 24-hour span for Michigan − four-star running back Donovan Johnson and three-star offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn (son of former Michigan State standout and current color commentator Jason Strayhorn) committed on Sunday − on the heels of the program's final official home recruiting weekend of the summer.

Washington, who stands 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, is ranked No. 8 among all players in Louisiana and No. 320 nationally according to 247Sports composite rankings. The No. 45 rated pass catcher in the rising senior class also held offers from Baylor, Miami, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Arkansas among others.

A Michigan football helmet on the field during warmup at the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track marks the 11th commit in the 2025 class for head coach Sherrone Moore and company, he's the first wide receiver in the class and the fourth skill position player for the group that was rated No. 29 in the nation prior to the latest pledge.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football recruiting lands Jacob Washington, 4-star WR in 2025