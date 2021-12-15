Michigan football lands four-star DE, former Oklahoma commit Derrick Moore from Maryland

Michigan football reeled in another huge recruit Wednesday afternoon when coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff received a commitment from four-star defensive end Derrick Moore of Maryland.

Considered one of the best pass rushers in the nation, Moore is the No. 79 overall prospect 247 Sports' composite rankings and the 12th-ranked defensive lineman. He was pursued by some of the best programs in the country and held scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State and USC, among others.

Michigan spirit squad celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

With his 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame, Moore represents an important answer to the question of who will replace star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo next season and beyond. Moore has experience as an interior defensive lineman and a true defensive end that should seamlessly fit into defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s scheme. His positional versatility could allow him to mirror what outside linebacker Mike Morris did this season, splitting time as a true edge rusher and an interior rusher in sub packages.

Moore’s commitment is significant at a time when Michigan has struggled to secure pass rushers for the future. The Wolverines entered the start of the early signing period Wednesday with verbal commitments from four-star edge defender Kevonte Henry and three-star rusher Ethan Burke after losing four-star Mario Eugenio partway through the season. (Eugenio has since committed to Cincinnati.)

Henry, the No. 27 edge rusher in the country, postponed his decision to February following an official visit to Washington over the weekend, and Burke flipped to Texas by mid-morning on Wednesday. The possibility existed that U-M’s pass-rushing cabinet could end up bare.

Instead, Harbaugh dipped back into a familiar place to snare yet another influential player: St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, the same school that produced running back Blake Corum and inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green in recent years. Biff Poggi, St. Frances' former coach and a former Michigan assistant, was re-hired by the Wolverines as associate head coach in July. The hire required Michigan to get waivers from the NCAA on eligibility for Corum and Hill-Green, as Poggi's former players.

Moore spent a large portion of the recruiting process committed to Oklahoma after giving the Sooners a verbal pledge in July. He de-committed following head coach Lincoln Riley's decision to leave for USC.

The commitment from Moore gives the Wolverines six prospects ranked among the top 200 players nationally and three in the top 100.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands four-star DE Derrick Moore from Maryland