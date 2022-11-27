Michigan football lands four-star OT Luke Hamilton from Ohio in class of 2024

Michigan football’s decisive victory over Ohio State on Saturday is already starting to pay dividends — for 2024.

The Wolverines landed a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Luke Hamilton out of Avon, Ohio, on Sunday. Hamilton, who attended the Wolverines’ 45-23 victory over the Buckeyes in Columbus, tweeted out his commitment to U-M, saying “1000% Committed. #GoBlue”.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Hamilton also posted a screenshot of thanks:

“First off I would like to thank everyone in my life that has helped me get to this point,” it read. “Especially my parents who have constantly supported me through everything — I can’t thank them enough. I’d like to thank God for giving me the ability to play at the next level and be in this situation. I’d also like to thank my Avon coaches and teammates who have helped me grow as a player, and as a person. Lastly, I’d like to thank all the coaches who have recruited me during this whole process. With all of this being said, I am blessed to announce that I am committing to the University of Michigan !!! #AGTG #GoBlue”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with a game official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Hamilton is the nation’s 11th-best tackle, as well as the eighth-best player in Ohio and No. 209 overall, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. In addition to Michigan, he had offers from eight other Big Ten schools, including Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

He is coach Jim Harbaugh’s third commit for the class of 2024, following defensive lineman Manuel Beigel out of Connecticut and four-star linebacker Mason Curtis out of Tennessee. Michigan’s class is ranked No. 17 overall by 247 Sports, and fourth in the Big Ten behind Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan State.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands Luke Hamilton, Ohio 4-star OT, for 2024