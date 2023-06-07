Michigan football lands former UMass captain and four-year starter

Michigan already had a stout eight-member incoming transfer class for the upcoming 2023 football season. The Wolverines brought in some elite offensive linemen, a veteran tight end, a versatile edge defender, a starting linebacker, competition at kicker, and needed depth at quarterback.

And Michigan is not done adding. That eight-member class became nine on Wednesday.

Former UMass captain and four-year starter Josh Wallace announced his commitment to Michigan over Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

During his four seasons at UMass, Wallace totaled 140 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 28 pass breakups. The veteran corner had a stellar 2022 football season. He had 41 tackles, two interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in his senior season with the Minutemen.

The Wolverines are loaded at every position group headed into the season. Some can make an argument that Michigan is raw at the corner spot though. The maize and blue do return starters Will Johnson and Mike Sainristil, but the biggest question mark headed into fall camp is concerning who will start opposite of Johnson. Michigan loves what it has from the young guys like Amorion Walker, Ja’Den McBurrows, Myles Pollard, and Jyaire Hill, but all of them are inexperienced when it comes to college football.

By adding Wallace, it will either push the young players, or Wallace will fill the need and become the starter. Regardless, more depth is never a bad thing.

