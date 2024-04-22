Michigan football lands first recruit of Sherrone Moore era, top rated player in Illinois

The Michigan football program has landed its first recruit of the Sheroone Moore era, and it's a big one.

Nathaniel Marshall, a four-star class of 2025 defensive end from Oak Park, Ill., committed to the Wolverines late Monday morning. The news came out right around when Moore addressed the media to give his thoughts on how U-M had developed over its past 15 practices, which culminated with Saturday's spring game when Maize beat Blue, 17-7.

Marshall, the fourth-best defensive lineman and No. 35 rated player in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings, also held offers from more than two dozen other power five schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan State, Oregon, USC, Texas and others.

Marshall, who stars at Fenwick High School, stands 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds and is a two-sport standout. According to his recruiting profile, he helped the basketball team win a regional title as a sophomore when the Chicago Catholic League All-Conference honorable mention scored 15 points in the championship game.

Marshall, who is the No. 1 rated player in the state of Illinois, is the fourth commit in the 2024 class. He joins four-star quarterback Carter Smith, four-star tight end Eli Owens and four-star defensive lineman Bobby Kanka.

The Wolverines class is now rated No. 35 in the country.

