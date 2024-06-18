Michigan football lands elite QB to kick off 2026 class

When it came to securing the first pledge of the 2026 class, Michigan football moved swiftly, and it got a huge talent in the process.

The name Brady Hart sounds like a composite of Wolverine greats Tom Brady and Mike Hart, but when it comes to football recruiting, that name actually belongs to a rising star in the 2026 class, a four-star quarterback hailing from Cocoa (Fla.). Hart visited Ann Arbor unofficially over the weekend and subsequently received a bevy of predictions that he’d end up in a winged helmet.

That came to fruition, as Hart ended up choosing the Wolverines over Notre Dame and Clemson.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Brady Hart (2026) has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 190 QB from Melbourne, FL chose the Wolverines over LSU, Clemson, & Ohio State Ranked as a Top 10 QB in ‘26 (per On3 Industry) “Michigan is Home!! GoBlue 〽️”… pic.twitter.com/OyXJw3KBMo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2024

Here is how Hart breaks down according to the recruiting services:

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 144 #9 QB #25 On3 4 170 #10 QB #27 Rivals 4 42 #3 QB #4 ESPN 4 120 #8 QB #23 247Sports Composite 4 92 #7 QB #15 On3 Consensus 4 92 #9 QB #15

Hart also had offers from Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, and others.

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins:

Modern pocket passer with a favorable frame that led his team to a Florida 2S title as a first-year starter. More of a drive-ball thrower than can generate plenty of power by synching up his arm and plant foot. Owns a bit of an elongated release, but can get the ball out quick, and has to in a wide-open spread attack that wants to challenge horizontally with swing/screen passes. First caught our eye in a matchup against nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas where he put a number of 2-balls on tight lines and exploited coverage. Also impressed with his timing as he frequently hit his marks on schedule. Can be a bit streaky at times, and isn’t one with a ton of deep shots on the spray chart, but looks like a potential Power Four starter heading into junior season, especially if he can keep progressing as a full-field reader.

Hart is the son of former MLB draft selectee Alex Hart, who played at Florida and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With Hart in the fold, the Wolverines have a solid first commitment in the 2026 class to help build it out.

Highlights

