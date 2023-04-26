Michigan football lands DL Jerod Smith, second 2024 four-star commit of Tuesday

Michigan football has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024 per 247 Sports' composite rankings.

That class got another boost Tuesday evening when Jim Harbaugh's program got its second four-star commit of the day in Jerod Smith.

"AGTG Ann Arbor I'm Home," his post read on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman from Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Connecticut is the No. 4 player in his state and the No. 30 defensive lineman and No. 270 ranked player in the class of 2024. He chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas.

It likely bodes well for U-M's chances of landing his twin brother, edge Jacob Smith, who is graded just a tick above Jerod as the No. 230 player in the nation. Michigan recently made his top six, along with Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Nebraska and Notre Dame.

After what seemed to be a somewhat disappointing 2023 recruiting class — the Wolverines' commits ranked No. 21 in the country — the class of 2024 is on pace to be the best Michigan has ever put together.

Brady Prieskorn, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end from Rochester Adams ranked No. 56 overall in the nation, became U-M's second highest graded recruit when he committed Thursday afternoon.

Michigan has 14 commits: One five-star, 10 four-stars and three three-stars. Smith is U-M's third defensive line commit in the cycle , joining four-star Ted Hammond (Cincinnati St. Xavier) and Connecticut three-star Manuel Biegel (Choate Rosemary Hall).

