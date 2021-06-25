Michigan football lands commitment from Kevonte Henry, who is another California prospect

Another California player committed to Michigan football on Friday.

This time it is Los Angeles County linebacker Kevonte Henry, who announced his decision on Twitter.

Rated a three-star recruit, Henry held offers from multiple Pac-12 schools, including USC, Oregon and Arizona State.

I’d like to thank all of the schools that took time getting to know me and my family. I was told that I should commit when I felt most comfortable and sure about my decision. So I’d like to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7XWPlsJrYe — Kevonte Fatutoa Henry (@FatutoaH) June 25, 2021

Henry becomes the 11th player to join Michigan's 2022 class and the fourth to do so since last Saturday. His commitment came on the heels of Jayden Denegal, a four-star quarterback from Apple Valley, Calif., delivering a verbal pledge on Wednesday.

The Wolverines appear to be actively recruiting the west coast after former Michigan offensive lineman Courtney Morgan, a Los Angeles native, was hired as director of player personnel in April.

Henry, listed at 6 feet 4 and 225 pounds, made an official visit to Michigan earlier in June. He is ranked the No. 833 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football recruiting lands Kevonte Henry commitment