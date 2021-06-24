Michigan football lands commitment from California quarterback

A new quarterback is set to join Michigan football in 2022.

Jayden Denegal, a four-star prospect from Apple Valley, Calif., committed to the Wolverines on Wednesday after reportedly working out in front of the Michigan staff.

According to 247Sports, Denegal was offered a scholarship on the spot before promptly accepting.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pro-style passer had been pursued by Michigan State, Auburn and Georgia, among others.

He is the tenth player in the 2022 class to deliver a verbal pledge to Michigan and the third since Saturday to do so.

If Denegal remains committed, he will join a quarterback room at Michigan that currently includes Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy and Dan Villari. Graduate transfer Alan Bowman will soon be added to the fold as well. All of them have multiple years of remaining eligibility.

Denegal is ranked the No. 267 prospect 19th-best quarterback in the country.

