Michigan football lands commitment from Andrew Rappleyea, a 4-star tight end in 2023

Michigan football continued its terrific early start to the 2023 recruiting class Sunday when four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea gave a verbal commitment to the Wolverines.

Rappleyea, who plays at Milton Academy in Milton, Massachusetts, announced his decision on social media. He was one of many recruits on campus over the weekend.

“First, I would like to thank Coach Mac, Coach Walsh, my family and friends, and everyone who’s played a role in this journey,” Rappleyea wrote on his Twitter account. “I’m truly grateful for everyone who’s pushed me and continues to push me to be the best athlete and man I can be. The recruiting process has been life changing. I’ve met a lot of great coaches and made many great relationships but one school has separated from the rest. With that being said, there is no need to prolong the process. I’ve found my home and I’m excited to announce that I’ve committed to....

“The University of Michigan”

Michigan fans watch players warm up before the Ohio State game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27, 2021.

At 6 feet 4 and 215 pounds, Rappleyea is rated the No. 332 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 20 tight end in the country. He held additional scholarship offers from Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

Rappleyea reportedly caught 21 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns as a junior in 2021. He also played outside linebacker and safety on defense.

The addition of Rapplyea gives the Wolverines three four-star prospects already in the class of 2023, joining linebacker Raylen Wilson (No. 73 overall) and defensive tackle Joel Starlings (No. 216 overall). Michigan has additional commitments from three-star local products Semaj Morgan, a wide receiver from West Bloomfield, and Adam Samaha, a kicker from Ann Arbor Huron.

U-M’s recruiting class is now ranked fifth in the country and trails only Penn State in the Big ten.

