Michigan football lands commitment from 2023 Texas 4-star defensive lineman Enow Etta

Michigan football has added a coveted defensive line talent to its 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star prospect Enow Etta announced his commitment to U-M via Twitter on Wednesday. His pledge is the Wolverines' fifth since the start of July.

The Colleyville, Texas native, standing 6-foot-4.5 and 260 pounds, is ranked the No. 19 defensive line prospect nationally by the 247Sports Composite. He is also ranked the No. 21 player in Texas and the No. 125 overall player nationally.

BOOK IT: Celebrate Michigan's national title 25 years later with this new Free Press book!

As a dominant force for Covenant Christian Academy, Etta had 124 tackles — 40.5 for loss — 22.5 sacks and 31 quarterback hurries as a junior, according to MaxPreps. He chose U-M over Michigan State, Stanford, Alabama and Utah among others, boasting 30 total offers.

Etta is the second defensive line commit Michigan has added to its 2023 class, joining three-star recruit Brooks Bahr from Wilmette, Illinois, who committed in March.

The Wolverines also added four-star Philadelphia, Pennsylvania linebacker Semaj Bridgeman to their defensive haul on July 1.

Contact Mason Young: MEYoung@freepress.com Follow him on Twitter: @Mason_Young_0.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands commitment from 2023 4-star DL Enow Etta