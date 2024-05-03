Michigan football lands Birmingham Groves 2025 4-star OL Avery Gach over Ohio State

It's commitment season on the college football calendar and the Michigan football train appears to be picking up steam and headed down the tracks.

The Wolverines added 2025 offensive lineman Avery Gach, the four-star product from Birmingham Groves who made his commitment at a ceremony at his school on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle chose the Wolverines directly over rival Ohio State and was also pursued by Michigan State, Alabama and Auburn among others.

Gach is the No. 2 player in the state for his class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's behind only LSU-bound Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is the top prospect overall according to consensus rankings. Gach is the No. 235 overall talent in the country and No. 15 among interior linemen.

He's now the fifth prospect in the class of 2025 to commit to play for the Wolverines in the upcoming class, joining quarterback Carter Smith, tight end Eli Owens and defensive linemen Bobby Kanka and Nathaniel Marshall. Gach is the first offensive lineman to commit to Sherrone Moore, the program's former offensive line coach and offensive coordinator who is now head coach.

U-M's class is currently rated No. 45 in the nation, however that's expected to change over the next two months, when the Wolverines (like most programs) expect to add a handful of future prospects, particularly in June.

