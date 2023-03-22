Michigan football lands another Ohio native, 2024 3-star OL Ben Roebuck

Once again, Michigan football has dipped its toes into the Ohio talent pool to land a commit.

On Wednesday morning, Jim Harbaugh's program landed a commitment from Ben Roebuck, a three-star offensive lineman from Lakewood St. Edward. This comes one day after the Wolverines got a commitment from Jordan Marshall, a four-star running back from Cincinnati Moeller who was named Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year.

BREAKING: 2024 OT Ben Roebuck tells me he has Committed to Michigan!



The 6’7 315 OT from Lakewood, OH chose the Wolverines over Tennessee, Penn St & others



“I was an OSU fan growing up, but then I grew up and realized that Michigan was the place to be.”https://t.co/x6K3QYHSya pic.twitter.com/hfZzzHjHlO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 22, 2023

Roebuck is the No. 455 overall player in the class of 2024, No. 31 offensive tackle and No. 15 player in Ohio per the 247sports Composite rankings. He had offers from Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin among others.

Going to the Buckeye State has been a growing trend for U-M, and it was OL position coach (Sherrone Moore) and the man with the Ohio ties (Steve Clinkscale) who teamed up primarily on the recruitment of the 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman.

This is now the fourth player from Ohio in Michigan's current nine-man 2024 class — four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton and Cincinnati St. Xavier three-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond are both in the fold as well.

U-M's class of 2024 is now rated No. 5 in the nation according to 247sports.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands Ohio native, 2024 3-star OL Ben Roebuck