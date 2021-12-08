Michigan football lands 4-star OL Andrew Gentry, who had offers from Alabama, Ohio State

About a week before signing day, Michigan football reeled in a nice 2022 commitment.

Four-star offensive lineman Andrew Gentry intends to play for Michigan, according to his Twitter profile. Gentry, 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds, had committed to Virginia but reopened his recruitment after the reported departure of Bronco Mendenhall. The senior out of Littleton, Colorado also had offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and BYU.

Gentry was the nation's No. 88 overall prospect, No. 8 among offensive tackles and No. 1 in the state of Colorado for the 2020 class, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings.

Gentry is serving a two-year religious mission and will join Michigan in May, his father told 247Sports.

