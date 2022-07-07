Michigan football lands 2023 four-star OL Amir Herring over Missouri, Nebraska

Some late recruiting fireworks just went off for Michigan football.

Amir Herring, a four-star offensive lineman from West Bloomfield in the class of 2023, committed to the Wolverines over Nebraska, Missouri and Boston College on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in Michigan and the No. 13 overall interior offensive lineman nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Herring also held offers from Arkansas and Arizona State. Herring helped West Bloomfield to a 10-3 record.

West Bloomfield OL Amir Herring

NIL IN FLUX: Why this Michigan regent thinks a shift is coming to college NIL deals

A BIG JULY: Michigan gets '23 commitment from four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman from Pennsylvania

RECRUITING UPDATE: A bad June raises questions about Jim Harbaugh and Michigan recruiting

U-M's 2023 class now has nine commits, featuring two other four-stars — running back Cole Cabana and linebacker Semaj Bridgeman — as well as six three 3-stars. Before the addition of Herring, Michigan's class was ranked No. 54 nationally by 247 Sports.

The Wolverines first offered Herring in July 2020. He is U-M's lone offensive lineman commit for 2023 and the fourth Michigander in the class.

West Bloomfield running back Mekhi Elam (24) celebrates with offensive lineman Amir Herring after a touchdown against Davison during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 final at Ford Field, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a reporting intern at The Detroit Free Press and can be reached at CEngelbrecht@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ctengelbrecht.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football nabs Amir Herring, four-star OL from West Bloomfield