Michigan football lands 2023 4-star Brandyn Hillman, just released from Notre Dame letter

Brandyn Hillman used five words to explain he needed no words when it comes to where he intends to play college football.

Hillman, a four-star recruit from Churchland High in Portsmouth, Virginia, announced his commitment to Michigan football on Sunday afternoon on social media.

"NOT TO MUCH TO SAY," the post read, with Hillman smiling in a U-M uniform and holding a sign that said "committed to the leaders and best."

Hillman was previously committed to Notre Dame before he announced earlier this week Notre Dame agreed to release him from his national letter of intent for "personal reasons" and that he was re-opening his recruitment. Offers poured in, from Michigan, USC, LSU, Ohio State, Wisconsin and others before he ultimately chose the Wolverines.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound Hillman is the No. 214 overall player in the nation, the No. 9 athlete in the 2023 class and No. 5 player in Virginia, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Hillman, who likely projects as a safety, but could be used at almost any skill position on either side of the ball in Jim Harbaugh's system, is now the No. 2 rated player in Michigan's class of 2023 which has 25 commits (nine early enrollees) and seven transfers.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football gets 2023 4-star prospect Brandyn Hillman