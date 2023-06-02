Michigan football kicks off June with a big recruiting weekend

Every weekend in June will be big for Michigan football and the 2024 recruiting class. Big names, five stars, and high four stars will be making their way to Ann Arbor to see what Michigan is all about and June will surely bring some commitments.

And it all begins on Friday.

Michigan has five official visits scheduled for June 2 weekend and the Wolverines also has UMass transfer Josh Wallace on campus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

All five players in the 2024 class are four-star players according to 247Sports and one of them is a Michigan commit, Jerod Smith.

The other four players on campus this weekend is Jacob Smith, Jerod’s brother, Brian Robinson, Jordan Shipp, and Marquis Gallegos.

Rankings

Brian Robinson is the highest-ranked player on campus this weekend. The Youngstown (Ohio) Fitch edge recruit is ranked 132nd in the 2024 cycle. The Wolverines lead for Robinson, but he is set to take visits to Penn State and Kentucky as well.

Jacob Smith, also an edge rusher, is the 210th-ranked prospect. The Cheshire (Connecticut) Cheshire Academy recruit has one Crystal Ball in on him going to Kentucky, but his brother committing to Michigan surely helps the cause. His final five schools are Alabama, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Georgia, and Kentucky.

Advertisement

Jerod Smith, a Michigan commit, is an interior defensive line prospect that has the capability of moving outside if needed. He is ranked 229th in the class and has great size at 265-pounds heading into his senior season.

Marquis Gallegos is a safety recruit and is ranked 252nd in the class. He is from West Hills (California) Chaminade and not much has been heard of regarding his recruitment with Michigan. Gallegos is also considering USC, Oregon, and Notre Dame.

Lastly, wide receiver Jordan Shipp will be on campus. Shipp plays with five-star, and Michigan commit, Jadyn Davis at Providence Day School (North Carolina). He is the 413th-ranked recruit in the 2024 class and is also considering North Carolina, Georgia, and NC State.

More!

Photo Gallery: Michigan football, Big Ten coaches invade SMSB recruiting camp in Detroit Michigan football top target in Ohio puts Wolverines in top 5 Where Michigan football WR Cornelius Johnson ranks in College Sports Wire WR rankings Which defensive single-season records can be broken in 2023 for Michigan football

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire