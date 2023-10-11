Michigan football S Keon Sabb reacts to, describes first career pick-six

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Not since 2017 has Michigan football had two pick-sixes in a game, but that deficit was erased in a hurry when the Wolverines played at Minnesota in Week 6.

The first pick-six came courtesy of cornerback Will Johnson, who baited Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis into a bad throw on the second play of the game from scrimmage. The second came later, as Keon Sabb soared into the air to officially put the game out of reach.

After the game, Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had high praise for the Wolverines sophomore, noting that while Kaliakmanis made a bad throw, it took Sabb making a play on the ball to get seven.

“I don’t think he even saw him, but he still threw it and the guy had to make a heck of a play,” Fleck said. “He had to jump in the air, make the play he did, and picked it. But again there was — we just didn’t execute at a high enough level. And again, we were behind the chains. And we get it, possessions are everything against them.”

On Tuesday, Sabb discussed the play and what he saw. He praised his defensive line for creating pressure which caused the errant pass. And then, he was in the right place at the right time.

“So in that situation, I was guarding a tight end,” Sabb said. “D-line and everybody got there quick, so it was a little bit of pressure on his face. And I got blocked so I just stayed in the window and ended up throwing it right to me. So did my job and picked it off and took it for a score.”

Keon Sabb We legit have playmakers all over this defense 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RrbbTTpC3P — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) October 10, 2023

Sometimes when a player gets their first career interception, as was the case for Sabb, they immediately get in their head and don’t know what to do. But Sabb was calm and confident, noting his blockers and working his way to the end zone to give the Wolverines a five-score lead over the Gophers.

“I was just thinking get to the touchdown,” Sabb said. “So I looked over to my left, I saw my guys blocking everybody, blocking, they blocked it really well. So seeing a pretty clear path and I just took it.”

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire