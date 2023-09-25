Michigan football Jim Harbaugh was 'in hog heaven' watching games on YouTubeTV

Jim Harbaugh reached a state of nirvana watching college football Saturday, thanks to YouTubeTV.

The streaming service's quick navigation between games on a moment's notice and ability to watch multiple games at once has made it popular with football fans this year and has now won over Michigan football's coach.

Harbaugh told reporters Monday he was "in hog heaven" Saturday night watching college football. Thanks to his new TV service, he could easily flip between Notre Dame-Ohio State and the "150" other college football games happening that night to satisfy his cravings. Harbaugh took in all the action at home Saturday after Michigan moved to 4-0 in the afternoon with a convincing 31-7 win over Rutgers.

"I'm in hog heaven Saturday night watching those games," Harbaugh said. "I was watching a lot of them. And you can watch them again."

Jim Harbaugh watched Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on Saturday... but he also watched a lot of football.



"My wife got this YouTube TV?" he said. "There must be 150 games to watch. I'm in HOG HEAVEN!" pic.twitter.com/RQ4IA4A6Jv — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 25, 2023

Harbaugh said his wife signed him up for the streaming service over the summer. He has since fallen in love because of the bevy of options at his fingertips, like the rest of regular college football fans across the country.

Harbaugh has less time to watch games now that he returned to the sidelines from his three-game suspension, but nothing will stop him from watching as much football as he can.

Wonder if he knows the NFL Sunday Ticket is now available through his new service?

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh was 'in hog heaven' with YouTubeTV